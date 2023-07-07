BBB: Stay alert for online scammers during Prime Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and the two-day event will feature a variety of retailers that go beyond just Amazon.
With all the deals flying around, scammers will take full advantage of the opportunity.
Tiffany Schultz with the Better Business Bureau warns people not to get too caught up in the excitement and fall for a scam deal.
Prime Day is the big summer sales," she said. "We're used to sidewalk sales, in shopping malls, at retail centers. Well, all of those sales have gone online, and scammers are ready to take advantage just like they do any other opportunity."
Here are a few of the common scams you should look out for, and how to spot them:
- Email phishing attempts that appear to come from a popular retailer
- Unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls
"Take a peek at the email address. Where is it coming from? Is it really coming from that name brand retailer, or is it coming to some from some Gmail address? That's a really good tip off. Also spelling errors, grammatical errors in those emails," said Schultz.
- Beware of lookalike websites.
If you're visiting a website you've never been to before, Schultz recommends looking for the lock symbol in the address bar. If it's not there, that's a red flag. The email address should also start with HTTPS. The 's' stands for secure.
"Look for spelling and grammatical errors throughout the website. Scammers are really tricky, and they do pull professional photos off of real websites," she said. "So don't let the photos fool you, and always look for contact information."
- Be careful when purchasing sought-after products.
"If you can't find it anywhere else, but you're finding it from this retailer you've never heard of, it's probably a scam," said Schultz. "Scammers like to offer sought after products at great prices. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."
- Pay with a credit card (not a debit card!)
"That credit card is going to give you additional protections that other forms of payment may not," said Schultz.
Even after you buy, be on the lookout for post-Prime Day offers, too. Those could be scam attempts.