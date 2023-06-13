BBB warns consumers of online hotel booking scam

MADISON (WKOW) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers preparing for summer travel of hotel booking scams.
The scam tricks consumers by having lookalike website, according to the BBB.
For example, a consumer may find a hotel or travel agency website that looks legitimate and has reasonable prices and professional-looking photos. The consumer then decides to book a room, enters their credit card information and goes to check out. Without knowing, the consumer is taken to a third-party site with no affiliation to the agency and is charged a higher rate than advertised.
According to the BBB, one consumer was charged almost $1,000 for a two-night stay. When they called the actual hotel, they learned no reservation was made under their name.
BBB has several recommendations to avoid this type of scam.
First, be sure that the website is legitimate before entering credit card information. Look closely at the website's URL to ensure it's the real website and not a fake lookalike.
Also be sure to only make reservations through secure websites. BBB states a website is secure if the address starts with "https://" and there is a padlock symbol in the address bar.
Finally, watch out for misleading ads and research unfamiliar businesses. Even if a website is the first result after a search or looks legitimate, double-check. Search for reviews on third-party websites and never share information with a person or business unless they're trustworthy.
For those planning trips, BBB has more travel recommendations and advice on its Travel HQ page.