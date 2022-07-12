BBB warns consumers of scams on Prime Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Amazon Prime Day is an exciting two days for many who enjoy hunting for bargains — especially because many other businesses like Kohl's, Target and other businesses join in to compete — but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns of scams during this time.
There are increased scams, such as phishing scams, misleading advertisements and lookalike websites during busy shopping times. One recent phishing scam claims to be Amazon calling to fix an issue with your account in hopes to get your account login details, credit card info or remote access to your computer.
To avoid scams this Prime Day, the BBB suggests following these tips:
- Beware of fake lookalike websites. Check the URL, watch for bad grammar and spelling, research the age of the domain, search for contact information and read online reviews.
- Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe what you see.
- Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP”; it is not secure.
- Be careful purchasing very popular products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.
- Pay with a credit card. Make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards or other non-traditional payment methods.
- After you buy, stay alert for scams. Scammers spoof various phone numbers and pretend to be Amazon support. Read how phony Amazon callers are phishing for your info.
You can read more online about BBB’s online shopping tips and you can report a a scam to BBB ScamTracker. You can also subscribe to BBB Scam Alerts for weekly updates about new scams.