BBB warns new college grads to watch out for these scams

MADISON (WKOW) -- As college grads step out into their new lives, scammers are trying to prey on them during this period of major transition.
The Better Business Bureau is giving graduates several recommendations on how they can avoid getting scammed as they look for new homes, pay debt and find their first career.
First, BBB recommends knowing the terms of your student loan, as scammers often target college grads with fake loan forgiveness opportunities. A grad may receive an unsolicited call, text or email saying they qualify for a debt forgiveness program. They'll ask the grad to fill out a form and pay a fee for the company's service.
"If you're going to go ahead and look at debt forgiveness, or look at some type of consolidation, make sure you're working with a legitimate company," said BBB spokesperson Tiffany Schultz. "Do your research on the company."
The BBB warns some of these messages are outright scams while others are real but pitch their services with false claims. Knowing the ins and outs of your student loan -- such as what kind of interest you owe, when you need to pay and how long you need to pay -- will protect you from these scams.
Similarly, scammers may call a grad's parents or the grad themselves, saying some tuition was left unpaid and the degree may be revoked. They may ask the person to send money through wire transfer or prepaid debit card.
BBB states that you should always be wary if you're contacted unsolicited. If you aren't sure a message is legitimate, contact the official agency with contact information of its website or call your school's bursar's office. Don't give into the scammer's pressure.
BBB also wants grads to be on the lookout for rental and job scams.
Scammers may offer a high-paying entry-level job or a gorgeous apartment for an affordable price.
If you encounter one of these jobs, do some research first. Find the listing on a corporate website. That way, you can avoid giving a fraud your sensitive information or avoid getting "accidentally" overpaid with a fake check.
"Do your homework on the company before you even apply," said Schultz. "If it's unsolicited, it's a good idea that it's a red flag for a scam."
In the apartment scam, they'll try to lure the victim in with a promise of extra amenities or a low price in an effort to get a security deposit and the first month's rent. If you want to rent a home or apartment, find out the average price for the area, visit the home before signing anything, and be sure to read the lease documents. Don't be embarrassed to ask a friend or expert for help.
