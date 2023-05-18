 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

BBB warns new college grads to watch out for these scams

  • Updated
  • 0
BBB Scam Alert

Sara Maslar-Donar has the cons new college grads should look out for.

MADISON (WKOW) -- As college grads step out into their new lives, scammers are trying to prey on them during this period of major transition.

The Better Business Bureau is giving graduates several recommendations on how they can avoid getting scammed as they look for new homes, pay debt and find their first career.

First, BBB recommends knowing the terms of your student loan, as scammers often target college grads with fake loan forgiveness opportunities. A grad may receive an unsolicited call, text or email saying they qualify for a debt forgiveness program. They'll ask the grad to fill out a form and pay a fee for the company's service.

"If you're going to go ahead and look at debt forgiveness, or look at some type of consolidation, make sure you're working with a legitimate company," said BBB spokesperson Tiffany Schultz. "Do your research on the company."

The BBB warns some of these messages are outright scams while others are real but pitch their services with false claims. Knowing the ins and outs of your student loan -- such as what kind of interest you owe, when you need to pay and how long you need to pay -- will protect you from these scams.

Similarly, scammers may call a grad's parents or the grad themselves, saying some tuition was left unpaid and the degree may be revoked. They may ask the person to send money through wire transfer or prepaid debit card.

BBB states that you should always be wary if you're contacted unsolicited. If you aren't sure a message is legitimate, contact the official agency with contact information of its website or call your school's bursar's office. Don't give into the scammer's pressure.

BBB also wants grads to be on the lookout for rental and job scams. 

Scammers may offer a high-paying entry-level job or a gorgeous apartment for an affordable price. 

If you encounter one of these jobs, do some research first. Find the listing on a corporate website. That way, you can avoid giving a fraud your sensitive information or avoid getting "accidentally" overpaid with a fake check.

"Do your homework on the company before you even apply," said Schultz. "If it's unsolicited, it's a good idea that it's a red flag for a scam."

You can read more about employment scams online.

In the apartment scam, they'll try to lure the victim in with a promise of extra amenities or a low price in an effort to get a security deposit and the first month's rent. If you want to rent a home or apartment, find out the average price for the area, visit the home before signing anything, and be sure to read the lease documents. Don't be embarrassed to ask a friend or expert for help.

You can read more about rental scams online.

Read more about scams targeting current college students.  

