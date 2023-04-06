BBB warns of home improvement contractor scams, especially after storms

MADISON (WKOW) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of home improvement contractor scams, especially after recent severe weather which leads to a need for home repairs.
The BBB says scammers take homeowners' money after doing "less than quality work" — or no work at all.
These scams can start with an ad, a flyer or a knock on the door. The contractor may offer a low price or short timeframe, often saying they're working in the neighborhood on another project already and have leftover supplies.
Once the scammer begins work, BBB says they may "find" additional problems that raise the price of the project. If the consumer objects, the scammer threatens to walk away and leave the project half-done.
The scammer may also accept an upfront deposit but never return to finish the job, or they may persuade homeowners to sign over their insurance payments.
The BBB says these scams can happen at any time, so consumers should be watching for three signs to spot them:
- Watch out for "red flags." Watch for things like cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, handshake deals without a contract, and on-site inspections. Be wary when a home contractor contacts you first.
- Ask for references and check them out. Bad contractors will be reluctant to share this information, and scammers won’t wait for you to do your homework. Try and get references from past customers— checking for quality of work in the past and the work of current employees. Always get a written contract with the price, materials, and timeline.
- Know the law. Work with businesses that have proper identification, licensing, and insurance. Ensure the vendor will get permits and comply with local laws.
The BBB suggests finding trusted, vetted home improvement contractors near you and checking out BBB's home HQ.