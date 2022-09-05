BBB warns of more student loan forgiveness scams

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Scammers are targeting student loan holder by pretending to represent the student loan forgiveness program, according to the Better Business Bureau.
BBB stated in a release that scammers will often call or leave a voicemail asking you to fill out an online application that asks for personal information -- such as your bank information -- to see if you qualify for forgiveness.
In other variations, the scammer insists that you need to pay an upfront fee or even redirect your current student loan payments to them. For example, someone reported a scam to BBB saying they got a "Final Notice" letter that has the debt amount listed. When they called the number listed, the scammers had the victim change their password, got their bank account number and got direct payments set up.
Currently, most of the student loan forgiveness scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker are government impostors. Be sure to watch out for new variations as scammers have time to get creative.
BBB's tips to avoid scammers
When in doubt, contact the government agency directly. If you receive a message that seems legitimate, but you aren’t sure, stop communicating with the person who contacted you. Then, verify their claims by contacting the government agency they say they represent. For details on the student loan forgiveness program, visit ED.gov or StudentAid.gov.
Never pay fees for a free government program. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a fee to benefit from a free government program. Don’t let scammers persuade you otherwise. Con artists may say the fee will get you relief faster or will unlock additional benefits, but that is all part of the scam.
- Think twice about unsolicited calls, emails, or text messages. Usually, government agencies won’t reach out to you unless you request to be contacted. Out-of-the-blue communications are a red flag.
- Don’t give in to scare tactics. If someone claims you’ll miss out if you don’t act immediately, be wary as this is a common scam tactic. Instead of responding, stop communications until you can verify what they say is true.
For more information
You can get more advice by reading the BBB Tip: Student loan forgiveness is here. Here’s how to avoid scams. You can also read up on government impostor scams in a BBB study and learn how to spot a scam.
For information on federal student loan repayment options, visit the official government website, StudentAid.gov. This is the best way to determine if you qualify for loan forgiveness and how to receive it.
If you spot a student loan forgiveness scam, report it. Sharing your experience on BBB.org/ScamTracker can help other consumers spot the scam faster.