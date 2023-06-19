BBB warns of Stanley cup, tumbler scams

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that online deals on Stanley cups and tumblers that are too good to be true.
BBB reports people searching for Stanley travel cups may see an ad and follow it to a website. The website may look like an official site, but it's not.
However, the sites are running flash sales with discounted prices, which may entice some consumers to buy the cup. When a user clicks the link, they're redirected to another site that also looks legitimate. The user can then enter their payment info.
After ordering, the BBB says the consumer may notice they can't contact the company or they haven't gotten a confirmation email. Others may get shipping information, but their product was never delivered. Similarly, others may be told their item was delivered to Alaska.
To avoid these scams, BBB recommends only making purchases through known, trusted sellers. If there's a great deal from an unknown seller, do plenty of research to make sure the seller is legitimate.
Additionally, watch out for lookalike websites and ads on social media. For websites, closely examine the URL to ensure that it's spelled correctly. Similarly, scammers are also able to make ads on social media, so check out the business' social media feed, website and reviews to ensure it's a real business.
