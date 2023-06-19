 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

BBB warns of Stanley cup, tumbler scams

  • Updated
  • 0
Stanley tumblers
Source: Stanley

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that online deals on Stanley cups and tumblers that are too good to be true.

BBB reports people searching for Stanley travel cups may see an ad and follow it to a website. The website may look like an official site, but it's not.

However, the sites are running flash sales with discounted prices, which may entice some consumers to buy the cup. When a user clicks the link, they're redirected to another site that also looks legitimate. The user can then enter their payment info.

After ordering, the BBB says the consumer may notice they can't contact the company or they haven't gotten a confirmation email. Others may get shipping information, but their product was never delivered. Similarly, others may be told their item was delivered to Alaska.

To avoid these scams, BBB recommends only making purchases through known, trusted sellers. If there's a great deal from an unknown seller, do plenty of research to make sure the seller is legitimate.

Additionally, watch out for lookalike websites and ads on social media. For websites, closely examine the URL to ensure that it's spelled correctly. Similarly, scammers are also able to make ads on social media, so check out the business' social media feed, website and reviews to ensure it's a real business.

To learn more, read BBB's tips for smart shopping online. Find more general tips on avoiding scams by visiting BBB's Scam HQ

Tags

Recommended for you