BBB warns of student loan forgiveness scams

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many Americans are rejoicing with the recent news of the Biden Administration's student loan cancellation. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) fears this is an excellent opportunity for scammers to take advantage of anyone they can.
As you're navigating the new forgiveness program, take care not to fall for any scammers trying to capitalize on the confusion. The BBB has seen this with several other big government initiatives, such as the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, eviction moratorium and pandemic relief programs.
The Better Business Bureau has a few helpful tips to avoid student loan forgiveness scams.
Know the terms of your student loan and the relief program before acting. Always do your research before sharing personal information. Be sure to understand the ins and outs of your specific loan, as well as how student loan relief impacts you. Go straight to official government websites -- such as ED.gov and studentaid.gov -- for information.
Never pay money for a free government program. Scammers often trick victims into paying for free government programs, or they claim you can get additional benefits, faster benefits, etc., for a fee. A real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee.
Be wary of cold calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government. In general, the government will not contact you using these methods unless you tell them they can.
Watch out for phony government agencies or programs. If you speak to someone claiming to be a government representative who is offering you student loan relief, do some research before you agree to anything. Scammers often make up look-alike government websites that mimic legitimate agencies or programs.
Contact an agency directly if you see something suspicious. If you have any concerns about an alleged government representative's legitimacy, hang up the phone or stop emailing/texting. Then, report the suspicious call or message. Next, find the official contact information -- either on ED.gov and studentaid.gov or other official sites -- and call to verify.
Be careful, even if the information comes from a friend. Even if a close friend or family member you trust sent you the information regarding student loan relief, make sure the claims are real. During the COVID-19 pandemic, BBB received many reports of hacked social media accounts being used to spread government impostor scams.