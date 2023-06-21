 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

BBB warns of Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket scams

  • Updated
  • 0
MGN Taylor Swift

The Better Business Bureau warns Taylor Swift fans to watch for Eras Tour ticket scams.

With most tour dates sold out, the BBB says even the cheapest seats sell for hundreds of dollars.

With most tour dates sold out, the BBB says even the cheapest seats sell for hundreds of dollars.

Scammers have caught onto the high demand and are targeting Swifties. The BBB has gotten nearly 200 reports regarding Taylor Swift Era's Tour ticket scams this year.

The BBB says the scam typically happens over social media, with someone making a post claiming they're reselling tickets. This seller may appear to be someone the buyer knows or say they're a verified seller. After someone buys the tickets, they're never delivered. And since the tickets are often paid for through an app like Venmo, it's unlikely the buyer will get a refund. 

The BBB has a few recommendations to avoid being scammed from experiencing this tour or any other. 

First, only buy tickets from a trusted vendor. There are reputable ticket brokers beyond the venue or Ticketmaster, so avoid doing business with a scalper or stranger online.

If the seller is someone familiar, double-check that it's them. Scammers sometimes hack social media accounts, so contact the friend to verify the deal.

Use good judgment with ads and watch for too-good-to-be-true deals. Some ads are made by scammers, so think twice about an amazing price.

Finally, BBB recommends using a credit card. Credit cards generally offer extra protection, so it's easier to get a refund. A refund is less likely if the tickets were bought with a debit card, cash or a cash transfer app.

