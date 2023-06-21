BBB warns of Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket scams

MADISON (WKOW) — The Better Business Bureau warns Taylor Swift fans to watch for Eras Tour ticket scams.
With most tour dates sold out, the BBB says even the cheapest seats sell for hundreds of dollars.
Scammers have caught onto the high demand and are targeting Swifties. The BBB has gotten nearly 200 reports regarding Taylor Swift Era's Tour ticket scams this year.
The BBB says the scam typically happens over social media, with someone making a post claiming they're reselling tickets. This seller may appear to be someone the buyer knows or say they're a verified seller. After someone buys the tickets, they're never delivered. And since the tickets are often paid for through an app like Venmo, it's unlikely the buyer will get a refund.
The BBB has a few recommendations to avoid being scammed from experiencing this tour or any other.
First, only buy tickets from a trusted vendor. There are reputable ticket brokers beyond the venue or Ticketmaster, so avoid doing business with a scalper or stranger online.
If the seller is someone familiar, double-check that it's them. Scammers sometimes hack social media accounts, so contact the friend to verify the deal.
Use good judgment with ads and watch for too-good-to-be-true deals. Some ads are made by scammers, so think twice about an amazing price.
Finally, BBB recommends using a credit card. Credit cards generally offer extra protection, so it's easier to get a refund. A refund is less likely if the tickets were bought with a debit card, cash or a cash transfer app.