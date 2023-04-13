BBB warns small business owners of PayPal, Geek Squad scams

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE FRIDAY MORNING INTO EARLY
FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The combination of very warm temperatures in the lower 80s, gusty
south winds of 12 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low
relative humidity values of 25 to 28 percent are expected from
late Friday morning into early Friday evening. This will bring
elevated fire weather conditions across most of southern
Wisconsin during this period.

Avoid burning outdoors on Friday, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Early This Evening...
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Friday
Afternoon Toward Central Wisconsin...

.The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM CDT this
evening for all of southern Wisconsin. Very warm, breezy, and dry
conditions will continue to support critical fire weather
conditions during this period. Another round of critical fire
weather conditions are possible toward central Wisconsin Friday
afternoon, with elevated fire weather conditions elsewhere.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge,
Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee,
Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...South to southwest 12 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25
MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

BBB warns small business owners of PayPal, Geek Squad scams

  • Updated
  • 0
BBB Scam Alert

(WKOW) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent spike in Geek Squad and PayPal scams.

The BBB reports small business owners or those who keep books for them need to keep an eye out for these scams.

The scam often starts with a fake invoice coming from Geek Squad, which is owned by Best Buy. It will state the victim will be charged hundreds of dollars for an annual subscription that is about to renew. The invoice will provide a number where the victim can call and cancel the subscription.

When the victim calls the number, a "customer service agent" answers and asks them to confirm their bank information so they can cancel the subscription. If the scammer gets any sensitive information, they'll likely be able to gain access to the account and withdraw money without permission.

Even if the victim doesn't call the fake number, clicking on any PDFs or links from the initial invoice could put them at risk of identity theft.

A similar iteration of this scam is with PayPal, which urges the victim to call if they want to dispute an unauthorized payment.

BBB reminds people to be wary of unsolicited emails, know how invoices will be delivered, train staff to spot fake emails and not give in to scare tactics. Additionally, if there is ever a question of an invoice's legitimacy, contact the agency directly. For example, call Best Buy at 1-888-BESTBUY to see if there is an existing subscription.

Tags

Recommended for you