BBB warns small business owners of PayPal, Geek Squad scams

(WKOW) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent spike in Geek Squad and PayPal scams.
The BBB reports small business owners or those who keep books for them need to keep an eye out for these scams.
The scam often starts with a fake invoice coming from Geek Squad, which is owned by Best Buy. It will state the victim will be charged hundreds of dollars for an annual subscription that is about to renew. The invoice will provide a number where the victim can call and cancel the subscription.
When the victim calls the number, a "customer service agent" answers and asks them to confirm their bank information so they can cancel the subscription. If the scammer gets any sensitive information, they'll likely be able to gain access to the account and withdraw money without permission.
Even if the victim doesn't call the fake number, clicking on any PDFs or links from the initial invoice could put them at risk of identity theft.
A similar iteration of this scam is with PayPal, which urges the victim to call if they want to dispute an unauthorized payment.
BBB reminds people to be wary of unsolicited emails, know how invoices will be delivered, train staff to spot fake emails and not give in to scare tactics. Additionally, if there is ever a question of an invoice's legitimacy, contact the agency directly. For example, call Best Buy at 1-888-BESTBUY to see if there is an existing subscription.