'Be Kind' movement continues to grow in Sauk Prairie community

SAUK CITY (WKOW) — The "Be Kind" movement continues to grow across southern Wisconsin.
The Sauk Prairie community started it to promote kindness and well-being after a local teenager died by suicide in July.
Signs now line the streets, and businesses have put the words "Be Kind" on their electric billboards.
The #BeKind movement has made its way into the #WKOW studio. I see you Sauk Prairie, and love the message you are spreading. pic.twitter.com/oFBfOnPvE0— Rebecca Ribley (@RebeccaRibley) September 28, 2022
A boutique in the area, Willow & Ivy, also created shirts with the message on them.
After selling 160 sweatshirts in less than three weeks, they are making more. And 10% of the sales are going to the BE KIND 33 Sawyer Martin fund.
So far, Willow & Ivy has donated $500.
If you'd like to get a shirt to support the fund, you can visit this Willow & Ivy website.