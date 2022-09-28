'Be Kind' movement continues to grow in Sauk Prairie community

SAUK CITY (WKOW) — The "Be Kind" movement continues to grow across southern Wisconsin.

The Sauk Prairie community started it to promote kindness and well-being after a local teenager died by suicide in July.

Signs now line the streets, and businesses have put the words "Be Kind" on their electric billboards.

The #BeKind movement has made its way into the #WKOW studio. I see you Sauk Prairie, and love the message you are spreading. pic.twitter.com/oFBfOnPvE0 — Rebecca Ribley (@RebeccaRibley) September 28, 2022

A boutique in the area, Willow & Ivy, also created shirts with the message on them.

After selling 160 sweatshirts in less than three weeks, they are making more. And 10% of the sales are going to the BE KIND 33 Sawyer Martin fund.

So far, Willow & Ivy has donated $500.

If you'd like to get a shirt to support the fund, you can visit this Willow & Ivy website.