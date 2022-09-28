 Skip to main content
'Be Kind' movement continues to grow in Sauk Prairie community

  Updated
Be Kind sweatshirt

SAUK CITY (WKOW) — The "Be Kind" movement continues to grow across southern Wisconsin. 

The Sauk Prairie community started it to promote kindness and well-being after a local teenager died by suicide in July.

Signs now line the streets, and businesses have put the words "Be Kind" on their electric billboards.

A boutique in the area, Willow & Ivy, also created shirts with the message on them. 

After selling 160 sweatshirts in less than three weeks, they are making more. And 10% of the sales are going to the BE KIND 33 Sawyer Martin fund.

So far, Willow & Ivy has donated $500.

If you'd like to get a shirt to support the fund, you can visit this Willow & Ivy website. 