"Be Kind" Movement makes appearance at Sauk Prairie Homecoming

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW) - The "Be Kind" Movement had a booth at Sauk Prairie High School's homecoming Friday.
The movement helps to raise awareness of mental health, suicide, and anti-bullying. It took root in Sauk Prairie after 16-year-old Sawyer Martin took his own life on July 27 of this year.
"The outpouring from this community has been amazing," Sawyer's mother Jess Martin said. "We have signs in Alaska and New York and California, Florida. And it's been pretty awesome."
Members of the "Be Kind" movement have been trying to raise awareness for mental health in Sauk Prairie in honor of Sawyer. Jess has been working with the movement to help other kids who may be struggling.