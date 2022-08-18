'Be Kind' movement takes off, honoring Sauk Prairie teen who died from suicide

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A new movement promoting kindness and well-being is taking root in the Sauk Prairie community. It stems from the death of a local teenager who died in July from suicide.
16-year-old Sawyer Martin died on July 27 of this year after taking his own life. Friends of the Martin family remember Sawyer as a kind-hearted young man who made everyone feel like a friend.
"He would always make new friends with people at campgrounds," Family friend Missy Kubly said. "He would be sure to not leave the little ones left behind. And he was into a lot of sports."
Kubly says she was devastated when she heard Sawyer had died, and immediately knew she wanted to help. So, she took a few of Sawyer's mother's words from his obituary, asking others to be kind and started a movement.
"I just had the simple idea of asking a few businesses in town, to put the words 'be kind' on their signs, just to spread that simple message, to just be kind," Kubly said. "And as a reminder, and a remembrance of Sawyer."
Soon after, dozens of businesses in the community started putting up signs, so Kubly took it a step further and created lawn signs, too.
Businesses in town like Frey's Construction are now selling the signs and donating the proceeds to the new "Sawyer Martin Foundation," as well as other mental health resources. They're also matching up to $10,000 of the proceeds.
"The Sauk Prairie community is a strong one," Frey's Client Account Coordinator Shani Russell said. "And we're all going to come together and get through this."
Sawyer's mother's workplace — Prairie Plumbing and Heating — is doing the same and supplying signs to the Merrimac Ferry.
"It is an amazing feeling to see the whole community come together and just try to be kind to one another to support something like this," Kyra Martin, Operations Manager at Prairie Plumbing and Heating, said.
To say the movement has taken off is an understatement. It's now hard to walk ten feet in the Sauk Prairie area without seeing the words "be kind" somewhere.
Kubly says she's overwhelmed, but excited. She's hoping the movement catches on in other communities as well.
"I hope that Sawyer is looking down on us and he's proud," Kubly said. "We love him."