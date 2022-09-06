Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility brought to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) — Several of the beagles that were rescued from a breeding operation in Virginia have been brought to Wisconsin.
Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, officials from the Humane Society of Jefferson County brought two beagles, Rosie and Molly. They are about 7 months old and looking for their forever home.
"It is really perfect that they came in now, it represents everything about what we do at out shelter and for the 100th anniversary it was kind of meant to be," said Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Staff at the humane society said they had five of the dogs at their shelter. And they expect them to find loving homes soon.
HSJC is celebrating 100 years of service, and hoping to fundraise an extra $100,000 to mark the occasion.