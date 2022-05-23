Bear encounters lead DNR to offer safety advice

Bear Encounters in Wisconsin A violent encounter between a black bear and a couple from Medford has sparked a debate among some Wisconsinites.

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- For a lot of people, seeing a black bear in the wild isn't an every day occurrence, but for some residents in Juneau County, living around the bears, comes naturally.

"It's only been the last few years that we've really noticed we had them," Frank said. "Because we'd wake up and see our feeder destroyed, so we decided to put out a trail cam."

Frank lives in Lyndon Station and caught several videos of the bear near his house. He still remembers the first time seeing the bear on camera.

"Actually I thought it was a big raccoon," he laughed. "I was just amazed at how big this guy was. It was thrilling, I was in awe."

To get a closer look, Frank made a bold move and put his night vision goggles to the test.

But, Frank said he stayed back to give the bear space, something that really matters to him.

"The first thing I remember when I go out that back door is, 'I'm in their back door, as soon as I walk outside, I'm in their home," he said.

Frank said it's important to stay safe, but respect the environment of the bears.

"Go out and enjoy your woods, but remember there's animals that live out there," he added.

And after a violent encounter with a black bear in Medford, Wisconsin left a couple injured, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offered tips to help people with future encounters.

DNR Wildlife Damage Specialist Brad Koele said bears have great memories and will return to properties where they find food.

"Remove your bird feeders, try not to put your garbage out at night," he said. "Clean your grill, make sure it's free of food residue, don't feed your pets outside."

The DNR said people can call them with any black bear concerns and they can help to relocate the animal to a safer area.