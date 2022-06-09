Bear wanders through neighborhoods in southeast Wisconsin

HARLTLAND (WKOW) -- A wandering bear is making its way through southeast Wisconsin.
First it showed up in Oconomowoc and then Hartford.
Keith Everson was out of town with his wife, when he checked his home security video Friday morning.
"I open it up in the morning, I'm sitting down to have a cup of coffee and I see a bear on it! And then he kind of walked right down our pathway and right to my other barn that I have, and then you can see it on the camera on the other barn," he told WISN.
Everson lives near Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford.
He says he's lived there for 27 years and never seen a bear.
Wildlife experts with the Department of Natural Resources say bears tend to cover large distances, but it's pretty rare for them to show up in that part of the state.