‘Beards For Ukraine’ raising money to purchase off-road vehicle for a Wisconsin veteran fighting in Ukraine

(WBAY) -- A Wisconsin Army National Guard veteran is fighting on the front lines of the war in Ukraine. A new fundraiser is designed to help him and the unit he's fighting with.
He identified himself only as Bruce. In March, he left to help the Ukrainian Defenders. He is now serving with them and other volunteer veterans.
Bruce thought his commitment would only last a few weeks.
"I thought if somebody was doing this to my country and to my children, I'd hope somebody who had the power or ability to do something to help, would come and intervene for them and that's what I feel like I'm doing for them," Bruce told WBAY-TV.
The president of the nonprofit Wisconsin Ukrainians served with Bruce in the National Guard.
He and other veterans started a Beards for Ukraine fundraiser. They aren't shaving until they raise $12,000.
They aim to use the money to help Bruce and his unit buy an off-road vehicle for their missions.