Beautiful Easter weekend with big warm up next week

MADISON (WKOW) - It'll be comfortably mild this weekend, but hold on, the warmest temperatures of the year are in the forecast next week!
Conditions start cloudy this morning, but sunshine will increase this afternoon allowing temperatures to jump to the low 60s. Easter Sunday gets warmer in the mid 60s with some high, thin clouds developing through the day.
We have a stray shower chance Sunday night and Monday, but with our flow continuing from the south, temperatures continue to climb. Upper 60s Monday afternoon and then the first 70s of the year by Tuesday. We'll continue to warm to the mid to upper 70s through Friday!