Beautiful Holiday Weekend

Father's Day and Juneteenth are this weekend and it looks like Mother Nature is going to be bringing southern Wisconsin nice conditions after two rounds of severe weather last week.
A high pressure system is moving in from the north and will keep our weather conditions quiet Friday, Friday night and Saturday. Saturday night there is a very small chance for an isolated shower or two. Those will dissipate by Father's Day/Juneteenth however, partly sunny skies will stick around.
After the holiday weekend wraps up, southerly winds take over and bring the humidity and warmth. 90s are going to be expected Monday and Tuesday with dew points making it feel very tropical both days.