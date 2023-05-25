Beautiful Memorial Day weekend ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The quiet stretch continues; southern Wisconsin will remain sunny with low humidity throughout the rest of the week and through your Memorial Day weekend. It's already been five days since some areas have seen rain so when is the next chance drops could fall?
A high pressure system that was in Canada has moved south and will settle over the Great Lakes through your Memorial Day weekend/start of next week. As it continues to push south throughout Thursday, any remaining clouds and smoke will be pushed south and west leaving clear conditions in time for the overnight.
Friday's highs will climb back into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine.
By Sunday, we're back in the 80s and by Tuesday, 90s may pop up across southern Wisconsin.
The next chance for rain will be next Wednesday. If we don't see rain until then, the Madison area, and possibly others, will have gone nearly 2 weeks without measurable rain.