Beautiful rest of the weekend, much hotter next week

MADISON (WKOW) - Keep the windows open, stellar weather continues the rest of the holiday weekend.
Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s today. We'll be a touch lower on the east side of the state in the low to mid 70s as a light wind blows off a cool Lake Michigan.
Sunday is Juneteenth and Father's Day, and conditions look just as nice! Partly to mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs in the low 80s, but humidity stays low.
The heat returns next week with temps in the low 90s with humidity climbing Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index will approach 100! A stray late-day storm is possible.