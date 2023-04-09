Beautiful today, even warmer the rest of the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Beautiful spring conditions for outdoor plans this Easter Sunday, ahead of a taste of summer next week.
We get plenty of sunshine with just some high, thin clouds overhead with temps rising to the mid to upper 60s. Mid 40s tonight with a stray shower possible late into Monday. Otherwise, decreasing clouds through tomorrow with temps climbing to the upper 60s and low 70s.
But, we don't stop there. Highs climb to the mid 70s Tuesday with upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday, the warmest conditions of the year! Mid to upper 70s continue Thursday through Saturday, but by the weekend, a few showers and storms will be possible.