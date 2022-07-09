Beautiful weather again Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Open the windows, lows are expected in the middle 50s Sunday morning!
Sunday will be a little warmer in the low to mid 80s, but still lots of sunshine with low humidity. A few showers and storms are possible after midnight early Monday, and may regenerate later in the afternoon and evening as temps climb to the mid to upper 80s and a heat index approaching 90° as humidity climbs.
That system will be along a cold front ushering in seasonal and comfortable conditions the rest of the workweek with afternoon temps in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.