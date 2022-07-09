 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beautiful weather again Sunday

  • Updated
A/C Forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts 

MADISON (WKOW) - Open the windows, lows are expected in the middle 50s Sunday morning!

Sunday will be a little warmer in the low to mid 80s, but still lots of sunshine with low humidity. A few showers and storms are possible after midnight early Monday, and may regenerate later in the afternoon and evening as temps climb to the mid to upper 80s and a heat index approaching 90° as humidity climbs.

That system will be along a cold front ushering in seasonal and comfortable conditions the rest of the workweek with afternoon temps in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

Tags

Recommended for you