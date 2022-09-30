Beautifully mild and dry weekend ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - For the first time in two months, the weekend will stay completely dry.
Temperatures will continue to climb setting the stage for a great stretch of weather through the weekend with a dominant area of high pressure in control.
Mostly sunny today in the mid 60s, climbing to the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend. We stay mild next week, too, in the mid to upper 60s.
Our next chance for rain isn't until Tuesday night at the earliest, but it may even hold off til later in the week.