Beaver Dam family displaced after their home catches fire

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A Beaver Dam family was displaced after their home caught fire Friday night, according to the Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue Department (BDFRD).
BDFRD Lieutenant Matthew Weidler said in a release the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible structure on 504 S. Center Street in Beaver Dam around 7 p.m.
Upon arriving, the Beaver Fire Department found smoke coming from the front of the house and fire beginning to come out a rear window.
Crews were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the fire and keep the fire contained to the kitchen.
Weilder said no injuries were reported.
The home's residents were displaced due to smoke and water damage, and St. Vincent de Paul and the Red Cross are assisting the residents at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.