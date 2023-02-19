BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a garage fire Sunday morning.
According to a post from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Dodge County Sherriff's Office received a report of a garage fire on Prospect Avenue at 7:40 a.m.
Lt. Matthew Weidler said upon arriving at the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a detached single-car garage. Crews quickly deployed hoses to the garage and began to knock down the main body of the fire. An additional hose was used to cool an adjacent garage.
According to Weidler, while crews were able to contain the fire to the original garage, there was some damage to the owner's house and the adjacent garage.
Weidler said the Beaver Dam Police Department, the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works, and Alliant Energy assisted.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.