...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. There is
a possibility that an extensive cloud deck may keep temperatures
a little warmer than expected which would limit the coverage of
the freeze. Nevertheless, take precautions should the clouds
clear some as the night progresses.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Beaver Dam police arrest teen after crash, child injured

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Beaver Dam after a reported hit-and-run crash left a child with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

The Beaver Dam Police Department posted on Facebook, it responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the 100 block of Frances Lane just before 9 p.m.

According to police, a child was found in critical condition and taken to a local hospital, but eventually taken by Med-Flight for additional treatment.

The department reported "the crash was part of a larger incident," and a teen from Fall River was identified and arrested on various felony charges.

Law enforcement said the crash is still under investigation, but there is no danger to the public.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, their crash investigation team, the Beaver Dam Auxiliary Police Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Fox Lake Police Department, and Fall River Police Department assisted in the incident.

