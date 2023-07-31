Becoming a little warmer and more humid into August

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures and humidity will slowly increase through the first few days of August.
Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50s before we warm into the middle 80s tomorrow. Tuesday may also seem a little bit hazy as smoke from Canadian wildfires filters into eastern Wisconsin. Air quality should remain good to moderate.
By Wednesday, dew point temperatures will have raised into the upper 60s, and Thursday will feel very similar. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, with heat indices in the low to middle 90s.
With increased humidity, it is possible we see a few stray showers at times this week, but it is more likely that we stay dry until this weekend, where temperatures will be back in the lower 80s.