 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Becoming hot, hazy and humid through weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Weekend Forecast Planner
Alexis Clemons

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

HEAT ADVISORY FOR DANE, GRANT, GREEN, IOWA, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, SAUK AND WALWORTH COUNTIES FROM 1 - 8 PM SUNDAY

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures warm back into the 80s this afternoon before a lot of us fall into a heat advisory for Sunday.

Saturday will warm into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and a southerly wind gusting up to 25 mph. We'll cool only to near 70 degrees overnight as conditions become muggy.

We'll warm into the low 90s tomorrow with expected dew point temperatures in the low to middle 70s. This will lead to a heat index near 100 in many areas. A cold front will swoop through southern Wisconsin late Sunday--bringing hazy conditions to end the weekend and cooler temperatures to start the work week.

Enjoy Monday, because temperatures and humidity will rise through the middle of the week. Get ready for highs in the middle 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather Forecast AM 8/19/2023

Tags

Recommended for you