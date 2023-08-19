Becoming hot, hazy and humid through weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
HEAT ADVISORY FOR DANE, GRANT, GREEN, IOWA, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, SAUK AND WALWORTH COUNTIES FROM 1 - 8 PM SUNDAY
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures warm back into the 80s this afternoon before a lot of us fall into a heat advisory for Sunday.
Saturday will warm into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and a southerly wind gusting up to 25 mph. We'll cool only to near 70 degrees overnight as conditions become muggy.
We'll warm into the low 90s tomorrow with expected dew point temperatures in the low to middle 70s. This will lead to a heat index near 100 in many areas. A cold front will swoop through southern Wisconsin late Sunday--bringing hazy conditions to end the weekend and cooler temperatures to start the work week.
Enjoy Monday, because temperatures and humidity will rise through the middle of the week. Get ready for highs in the middle 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.