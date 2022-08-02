Becoming hotter and much more humid

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temps and humidity will climb through midweek with a few storm chances returning.
After a comfortable morning, conditions heat up this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index up to the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies, though we'll also have a bit of a breeze developing from the south up to 15 mph.
Very warm, muggy and breezy tonight in the mid 70s with a few storms possible farther north with a few more showers and storms possible through mid-afternoon Wednesday. Expect similarly hot conditions in the upper 80s with a heat index up to the mid 90s.
Storm chances move in along a cold front dropping temps on Thursday to the low 80s with much lower humidity. Sunny skies in the mid 80s Friday with storm chances returning late-day Saturday with temps soaring to the low 90s by then.