Becoming humid with better rain chances into June

MADISON (WKOW) - The last day of May is warming to near 90, but the first day of June tomorrow will see increased humidity and rain chances.
The chance for isolated storms to pop up is localized for areas along and east of I-39 through the rest of Wednesday afternoon and evening. We'll cool into the 60s overnight before warming back to near 90 again into Thursday afternoon.
There is a better chance for everyone to see a quick, isolated storm tomorrow afternoon and evening as humidity increases. If you're lucky enough to see rain, it will provide brief relief from the humidity. However, feels like temperatures will be very close to the actual temperature.
We'll track another rain chance into Friday afternoon and evening, but the weekend looks to remain dry. Temperatures will even drop a little into Sunday as humidity decreases slightly. However, we'll still need to monitor the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms into next week with expected highs in the low to middle 80s.