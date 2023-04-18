 Skip to main content
Becoming rainy through Wednesday and Thursday

  • Updated
Precipitation Chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Enjoy the rest of Tuesday, because clouds will increase overnight ahead of a few rain chances into Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight as clouds return. A few showers and storms are possible tonight, but rain chances will really increase after the sun rises on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible through Wednesday before the chance for thunderstorms increases after sunset. A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for Wednesday night, but that risk looks very low. It looks more likely that these thunderstorms will be non-severe and bring us a good amount of rain through Thursday.

A few more thunderstorms are possible through Thursday before we dry out early into Thursday night. 1-2" of rain will fall on a lot of us once all is said and done. Friday should be dry with highs in the 50s. We're tracking a chance for a wintry mix late Friday night into Saturday, but confidence is lower for this weekend's forecast. High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday, though, should only top out in the 40s.

