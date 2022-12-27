Becoming warm and breezy

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will warm through the next few days as winds pick up ahead of rain chances before the year is up.
Partly sunny skies will define Tuesday as we warm into the 20s for the first time since the 22nd. Winds out of the southwest will increase this afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph through tonight and into Wednesday. Temperatures will only drop a couple of degrees this evening before we warm into the 30s tomorrow.
By Wednesday night, light rain/wintry mix could start to fall, but once we warm into Thursday, this would transition to all rain. The best rain chance looks to fall on Thursday night into Friday, but then we should dry out again until late Saturday. As we're ringing in the New Year, we could see another light wintry mix.