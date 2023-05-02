Becoming warm and calm through the rest of the week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After winds calm and temperatures drop to near freezing tonight, we'll settle into a warm and relatively quiet weather pattern.
Temperatures will drop from the 50s this afternoon to the 30s overnight. Frost is likely for many areas as winds calm and skies clear, so protect those sensitive plants! After tonight, both high and low temperatures will increase through the 7-day forecast. We'll warm into the upper 50s tomorrow before jumping into the upper 60s on Thursday.
We will be tracking the chance for a few spot showers beginning late Thursday and into Friday, but right now, they look to stay mostly to our north and remain fairly light. Saturday should be dry before we hit the 70s on Sunday. A few more rain showers will be possible through Sunday and early next week as we enter a more unsettled weather pattern, but temperatures are expected to stay above average.