Becoming warm and humid ahead of better rain chances by the middle of the week

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday looks to be the only day in the holiday weekend forecast without rain chances, but they will return very soon.
Today will warm to near the 90 degree mark, but humidity won't be very high. A few isolated showers are possible tonight and into tomorrow, but these rain chances will likely stay to our north and west. We'll cool only into the upper 60s overnight.
The 4th will warm into the lower 90s with a slight heat index possible. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but the forecast looks good for a muggy evening for fireworks tomorrow. Rain chances will increase into early Wednesday morning, and the middle of the week looks promising for some widespread rain.
A few strong thunderstorms are possible midday Wednesday, but the severe potential will likely stay to our south, but we'll keep you updated. Thursday will be much cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s.