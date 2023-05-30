 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, and Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Becoming warmer and humid with small rain chances ahead

Dew Point Forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday brings the hottest weather of the year in southern Wisconsin so far, but we'll get even warmer and more humid through the rest of the week.

We'll warm into the upper 80s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin through 11 p.m. tonight. Those with respiratory issues, children, the elderly, and outdoor workers are encouraged reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. We'll only cool into the low 60s tonight.

By Wednesday afternoon, you'll notice a bit more moisture in the air as dew point temperatures increase. As temperatures warm to near 90, we'll monitor the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to quickly pop up. These will be extremely isolated with a quick duration, so most of us should stay dry. The same forecast is expected for Thursday and Friday, but the rain chance will be a little higher for the first 2 days of June.

