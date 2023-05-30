Becoming warmer and humid with small rain chances ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday brings the hottest weather of the year in southern Wisconsin so far, but we'll get even warmer and more humid through the rest of the week.
We'll warm into the upper 80s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin through 11 p.m. tonight. Those with respiratory issues, children, the elderly, and outdoor workers are encouraged reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. We'll only cool into the low 60s tonight.
By Wednesday afternoon, you'll notice a bit more moisture in the air as dew point temperatures increase. As temperatures warm to near 90, we'll monitor the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to quickly pop up. These will be extremely isolated with a quick duration, so most of us should stay dry. The same forecast is expected for Thursday and Friday, but the rain chance will be a little higher for the first 2 days of June.