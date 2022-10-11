Becoming windy and warmer ahead of storm chances

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our final warm day in the forecast as a cold front approaches triggering shower and storms.
Temperatures get to the low to mid 70s with a wind picking up intensity from the south gusting up to 35 mph. Isolated showers or t-showers are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly Madison and areas south and east.
Expect a much higher chance for showers and storms after midnight as the main cold front pushes in. Storms will weaken as they move in, but a couple of briefly high wind gusts and hail will be possible. Shower and storms look likely Wednesday morning, too before tapering midday or early afternoon.
Temperatures turn much cooler tomorrow in the low to mid 60s as winds shift from the west gusting up to 30 mph. We'll fall to the low 50s Thursday and approach freezing by daybreak Friday.