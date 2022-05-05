Beef Month celebration held at Lodi farm

LODI (WKOW) -- The beef industry is big in Wisconsin and Thursday it was celebrated.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Wisconsin Beef Council and the Cattlemen's Association held a panel discussion at Marda Angus Farms in Lodi to talk about the impact of the state's beef industry.
One thing they discussed was the high price of beef eventually leveling out.
"We are gonna see things come back to a little bit of reality. All proteins, all groceries, I think it's all set for a correction phase as we kinda get back into the new normal of things," said Jeremy Mehesan of American Foods Group.
DATCP secretary Randy Romanski said the state is working on a program to develop a career pathway from high school, through higher education to recruit skilled people to the beef industry.
According to a 2020 report from the North American Meat Institute, the meat and livestock industry contributes $34 billion to Wisconsin's annual economy, which is approximately 32% of the state's $104.8 billion agriculture industry.
May is Beef Month.