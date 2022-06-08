'Beefcake will be truly missed': Henry Vilas Zoo bison put down two days before 25th birthday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Henry Vilas Zoo officials announced that they put down their male Bison, Beefcake, Tuesday morning.
In a Facebook post, they said they have been monitoring and treating Beefcake for age related health issues months, but his health rapidly deteriorated this week. On Tuesday morning, they said he was struggling to stand and they consulted with the vet team and the keeper staff, ultimately deciding to humanely euthanize him.
They said Beefcake was one of the oldest bison in the world and would have turned 25 Thursday. His care team had already began making him a cake "full of his favorite treats."
They'd planned on posting about how they take care of the Henry Vilas Zoo bison herd on his birthday with a video of Beefcake getting extra treats. They're still sharing a video of bison care, wanting to show how the keepers "take care of these iconic animals.
"Beefcake was an amazing ambassador for his wild counterparts and will be truly missed," the post concludes.