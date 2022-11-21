Before a new Congress is seated, the current one still has an important job to do: Pass a 2023 budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- While divided government will return in 2023, the final days of a Congress controlled by Democrats will be defined by a budget debate that one Wisconsin congressman says could go beyond the current deadline for keeping the federal government funded.
The 2023 federal fiscal year began October 1. While Congress has yet to pass a budget for the year, the government remains funded because of a September resolution maintaining 2022 spending levels through December 16.
Rep. Mark Pocan said when Congress returned from its Thanksgiving break, budget talks will resume. In an interview Monday, Pocan said House Republicans were less active than the rest of their colleagues on Capitol Hill.
"The Senate Republicans and Democrats seem to be working together, trying to get something done before the end of the year," Pocan said. "But right now, we're having a little bit of a hesitation from the House Republican leadership, so that could be a hold up."
Following the midterm elections, Republicans are set to take a narrow majority in the House. There's intrigue over whether the GOP House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, can rally enough Republicans to reach the 218 votes necessary to become House speaker.
According to the Washington Post, 31 Republicans voted against McCarthy in the vote to name a caucus leader. Rep. Glenn Grothman said the ongoing talks over leadership were secondary to GOP concerns about the level of spending in the Democrats' budget.
"Right now, the bill that's before Congress is like an eight or nine percent spending increase," Grothman said. "And I think the Republicans are understandably a little bit concerned about that."
An analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found the $1.603 trillion in discretionary spending under the House bill amounted to a nine percent increase over the 2022 budget.
Grothman said he wanted to see a considerably smaller bump in spending, but also acknowledged that wasn't practical at this late stage.
"I'd like to get it down to one or two [percent more spending]," Grothman said. "I think that's unrealistic given how far we are along in the process, but it'd be nice to at least shave it down to five or six."
Pocan said there were ultimately two scenarios between now and the end of the year: Congress passes another continuing resolution to keep the government at '22 funding levels, with modest changes, or it passes a much larger omnibus bill to ensure a full 2023 budget is in place.
Pocan said he believed the latter scenario was more likely, because an incoming Congress would rather not deal with an unfinished budget as one of its first major orders of business.
"That's why I'm not planning anything through December," Pocan said. "Through the end of the year, including up through New Year's Eve, given we could be in session getting things done."
Congress must also pass a defense spending authorization bill before the year ends.