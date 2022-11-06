Being a safe bicyclist could get you free custard in McFarland

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Are you a safe bicyclist? If so, the McFarland Police Department might award you a free Culvers custard token.
The McFarland Police Department posted on Facebook announcing its partnership with Culver's of McFarland to reward safe and smart bicycling behavior in the community.
Officers will be watching for exemplary demonstrations of bike safety skills, like wearing a helmet, proper signaling and proper bike lighting. Police say officers will give out free ice cream tokens when they see cyclists being safe.
The department encourages parents and guardians to talk to children about bike safety.