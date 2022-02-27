'Believe You Belong': Former Badger Sarah Nurse discusses diversity in hockey following historic Olympic run

(WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin Badger hockey star Sarah Nurse made a statement in Beijing helping lead Team Canada to a 2022 gold medal. She's also been a playmaker well before then by using her voice to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport.
"[When I was growing up,] I remember my family was the only Black family in any arena," Nurse said.
Nurse, who is half Black, hardly saw anyone who looked like her on the ice. That's motivated her to become a trailblazer.
During her run with Team Canada, Nurse collected 18 points over 5 games played, which is the single Olympic tournament record in women's hockey. She's also Team Canada's first Black female hockey player.
The Canadian winger is grateful she's one of 23 who made the national roster for "the country's sport."
"We are a very diverse, multicultural nation as is the United States so for us to have our national sport be hockey, I think that it should be representative of the people," said Nurse.
"Realistically, when you look at hockey right now it is a very male dominated, white sport. The only way it’s going to really grow is if we bring people from under represented communities, people of different races, genders, abilities into the sport."
Off the ice, Nurse's likeness has appeared on special edition 'Cheerios' and a 'Barbie' doll inspired to look like Nurse. Honored by the recognition, she's looking at it beyond face value.
"I put myself back to when I was five or six years old. You know I was never able to see those things so I think what makes me so proud and makes me so happy about those different forms of representation it's just the fact that kids nowadays can see that."
To inspire the next generation, Nurse recalls advice she was given from a former Team Canada captain: believe that young belong.
"You may not always feel welcome and you may not always be welcomed but you have to believe that you belong because you belong in any room, any rink, in any place in the world you want to be in."
Nurse graduated from UW-Madison in 2018 and won the silver medal in Pyeongchang with Team Canada that same year.