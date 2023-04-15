Belleville Police close streets in the village due to an ongoing situation

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Belleville Police Department is asking that residents avoid the areas where police have street closures in place.
Police said on their Facebook page that due to an ongoing situation in the village, Main Street is closed from Green Street to S. Park St. River Street is also closed from Serv-Us Street to Main Street.
Pedestrian traffic is also not allowed in these areas.
Police have not released any details about the ongoing situation, but a 27 News photographer on scene noticed what appeared to be a SWAT truck.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more information.