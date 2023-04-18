Belleville woman charged breaking into bar, firing 'approximately' 8 shots while inside

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — A Belleville woman is facing charges after authorities say she broke into The Dam Bar while armed Saturday, leading to an hours long crisis response and road closures in the area.
Jovanna Kirtz was charged in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday with failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody, second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.
A criminal complaint alleges Kirtz broke into the bar after getting into an argument with her husband. People who live in apartments above the bar had to evacuate because Kirtz was armed and already fired a round by the time authorities arrived around 2 a.m.
The complaint alleges Kirtz fired the gun "approximately" eight times throughout the course of negotiations, which ended around 10:15 a.m. when Kirtz was taken into custody.
Throughout the negotiation, authorities on scene noted Kirtz was "extremely emotional and highly distraught." The complaint alleges she repeatedly claimed she wanted police to shoot her and made other suicidal statements.
When police spoke to Kirtz on Sunday, she told them she could "not recall a lot" of what happened at the bar, including firing the gun more than once.
In court Tuesday, Kirtz was given a $10,000 cash bond. If she were to post the bond, she can't go back to the Dam Bar and can't consume or possess alcohol or have any dangerous weapons.