Belleville woman shares her struggles with hair loss condition Alopecia

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- The infamous Oscars slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock is sparking conversation and awareness about the hair loss condition alopecia areata.
Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with the hair loss condition, and found herself at the center of conflict on Sunday at the Oscars when Chris Rock made a joke about her shaved head. Smith slapped Rock for cracking the joke.
Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss on the scalp and elsewhere, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.
Tammy Hintch from Belleville has been living with an alopecia diagnosis for five years. She tells 27 News that it's been a tough journey because right or wrong, her generation was raised on the idea that a woman's hair is a part of her identity so losing hers was devastating.
"I always had very thick, long blonde hair and it was really hard," she said.
By the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Hintch said it was getting really difficult to live with her long hair falling out. She said that's when she decided to shave her head.
"When the pandemic hit, I thought, 'Well, I'm home anyway,'" she said. "I decided that I wasn't going to let this define me and I was going to take control."
She has learned to live with the disorder but she says it's never something she'll learn to like. Even as she takes control of her health and tries to embrace it, she says she does have dark days.
"There are times when I'm at home, and I look in the mirror and I break down in tears because I know this is going to be something I'm going to have to deal with probably for the rest of my life," she said.
When she heard about the incident at the Oscars, she said she and others in her support groups were hurt on Pinkett Smith's behalf because hair loss often attracts a lot of bullying, especially in teenage girls.
"Hair loss like this is like any other abnormality, it's not like she walked out with pink spiked hair and she chose to do that," said Hintch. "This was out of her control so I thought it was kind of a low blow."
Before people make judgements for what they see on the outside, Hintch said she hopes they take a minute to imagine how others might be feeling on the inside.