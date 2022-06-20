Beloit announce plans to buy hybrid bus with federal funds

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit announced plans to purchase a hybrid electric-diesel bus with the use of federal funds Monday.
City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said the Beloit City Council approved funding and accepted the grant for the purchase in a June 6 meeting.
The city is using a Surface Transportation Program-Urban grant through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 80% of the cost of the bus ($629,960). The other 20% ($157,490) is coming from the city’s Capital Improvement budget.
Lock said the plan is to replace an old diesel bus in Beloit Transit's fleet, which will help reduce carbon emissions in the community. Additionally, Teri Downing, who oversees the Transit Division, says the bus will help with operating expenses.
“With fuel prices rapidly increasing, bringing a hybrid bus into our fleet helps reduce operating expenses while providing for a cleaner future for our community,” Downing said.
Lock said the manufacturing time on this bus is around 12-18 months, meaning the city expects the bus to be put into use by the second half of 2023.
This will be Beloit Transit's first hybrid bus purchase.