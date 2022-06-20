 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Beloit announce plans to buy hybrid bus with federal funds

  • Updated
Beloit logo resized

BELOIT (WKOW) — The City of Beloit announced plans to purchase a hybrid electric-diesel bus with the use of federal funds Monday.

City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said the Beloit City Council approved funding and accepted the grant for the purchase in a June 6 meeting.

The city is using a Surface Transportation Program-Urban grant through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 80% of the cost of the bus ($629,960). The other 20% ($157,490) is coming from the city’s Capital Improvement budget. 

Lock said the plan is to replace an old diesel bus in Beloit Transit's fleet, which will help reduce carbon emissions in the community. Additionally, Teri Downing, who oversees the Transit Division, says the bus will help with operating expenses. 

“With fuel prices rapidly increasing, bringing a hybrid bus into our fleet helps reduce operating expenses while providing for a cleaner future for our community,” Downing said. 

Lock said the manufacturing time on this bus is around 12-18 months, meaning the city expects the bus to be put into use by the second half of 2023. 

This will be Beloit Transit's first hybrid bus purchase.

Tags

Recommended for you