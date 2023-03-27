Beloit authorities warn of recent increase in fentanyl overdoses

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — Authorities in Beloit warn that fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise in the last week.
A Beloit Police Department Facebook post said two people died after ingesting fentanyl and the deaths are suspected to be related to the drug.
Police warn the dangerous drug is often mixed with others, and Beloit authorities say they've seen it mixed with or disguised as crack or cocaine. The mixture potentially makes it so users may not even be aware they're using drugs with a "lethal level" of fentanyl.
Beloit police wants the community know they are a resource along with Vivent Health on West Grand Avenue. The facility has Narcan supplies and fentanyl testing materials. To get supplies, call 608-774-6202 and ask for Brooke McKearn.