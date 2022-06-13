 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Beloit celebrates Water Pollution Control Facility upgrades

  • Updated
Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit celebrated the start of construction on Water Pollution Control Facility upgrades Monday.

Upgrades include a new biosolids drying building, equipment and storage silo, as well as, ultra-violet disinfection equipment.

The facility is over 30-years-old and leaders said it has exceeded its useful life.

"This is a $49 million dollar project for the city. This is a major investment for our community. Not only for today, but to poise us for the next 20 to 30 years," Laura Pigatti Williamson, Public Works Director for the City of Beloit said.

The project is expected to wrap up in October of 2024.