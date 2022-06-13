Beloit celebrates Water Pollution Control Facility upgrades

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit celebrated the start of construction on Water Pollution Control Facility upgrades Monday.
Upgrades include a new biosolids drying building, equipment and storage silo, as well as, ultra-violet disinfection equipment.
The facility is over 30-years-old and leaders said it has exceeded its useful life.
"This is a $49 million dollar project for the city. This is a major investment for our community. Not only for today, but to poise us for the next 20 to 30 years," Laura Pigatti Williamson, Public Works Director for the City of Beloit said.
The project is expected to wrap up in October of 2024.