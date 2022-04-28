Beloit coffee shop encourages customers to 'Pay it Forward'

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit coffee shop is encouraging kindness on National Pay It Forward Day.
Blue Collar Coffee Co. has a wall in its store that's dedicated to the 'Pay it Forward' initiative all year round. Customers are encouraged to buy an extra drink for someone and write their name or occupation on a card to add to the wall.
Staff hopes that by promoting the wall Thursday, they can encourage people to stay kind every day of the year.
"Everyone seems to really love the idea," said Anastasia Mallek, a supervisor at the shop. "They think it's very unique and fun and I think it's a great way to show the community that we're willing to give back."
The 'Pay It Forward' wall has been up for about three years.
The coffee shop gives several examples on its blog for who you could pay it forward to on Thursday, including a teacher, a waste collector, or even a stranger.