Beloit College mentoring program easing college transition for new students

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A program at Beloit College aims to ease the transition for incoming students who've had their education affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's called the Advanced Mentoring Program, or AMP.
It includes a class with other first-year students that focuses on advising and mentoring and getting to know classmates.
Freshman Naomi Pena says it's helped her adjust, after having online classes in high school.
"To be able to come to campus and actually experience the classroom again, was amazing. It was amazing. I think AMP had a lot to do with that."
Students are matched with an AMP advisor within 72 hours of being enrolled.
Those advisors and other mentors help students register for classes, find student clubs and get career advice.